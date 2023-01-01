Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Clifton Park
/
Clifton Park
/
Calamari
Clifton Park restaurants that serve calamari
Wheatfields
54 Crossing Blvd Ste M, Clifton Park
No reviews yet
Sweet & Sour Calamari
$15.00
hand breaded, sweet chili glaze, sriracha
More about Wheatfields
Emma Jayne's Restaurant
1475 Route 9, Clifton Park
No reviews yet
Calamari Special
$24.00
More about Emma Jayne's Restaurant
