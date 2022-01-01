Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Clifton Park

Go
Clifton Park restaurants
Toast

Clifton Park restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Hayners Ice Cream, Food & Country Store - 148 NY-236

148 New York Highway 236, Halfmoon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry Aioli$6.95
Terrapin Farm
More about Hayners Ice Cream, Food & Country Store - 148 NY-236
Item pic

 

Saigon Spring

1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
curried tofu$16.00
Tofu slices simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.
curried tofu$14.00
Tofu slices simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.
curried veggies$14.00
snow peas, carrots, broccoli simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.
More about Saigon Spring

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton Park

Chicken Soup

Shrimp Salad

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Nachos

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Clifton Park to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston