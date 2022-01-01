Clifton restaurants you'll love

All Tickets are Non-Refundable unless the event is cancelled.

Your ticket includes admission to the show and 1 Titanic Cocktail or 1 Mimosa. Food and beverages will be available to purchase during the show.

Please make a note of the party name you will be sitting with. If you are joining 3 other friends - come up with a "Party Name" and make sure everyone lists it in their order so we can seat you all together!

Doors open at 11:30am, Show starts at 12:30pm.

**Please ignore the date and time you were forced to select for your order here. This ticket is only valid on Sunday March 20th. You will also receive an email confirming your date and pickup time. Ignore that too =)

