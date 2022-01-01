Clifton restaurants you'll love

Clifton's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Caterers
Must-try Clifton restaurants

Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center image

 

Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center

5801 Clifton Road, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy mac & cheese
Brisket Platter$16.00
Seasoned with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Smoked over oak and hickory. Served with choice of two sides.
Hamburger$12.00
Local Seven Hills Farm ground beef patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Comes with Fries
More about Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center
Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck image

 

Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck

13219 Yates Ford Rd, Clifton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, torn basil
Bánh mi$13.00
Pork belly, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapeño, kewpie Mayo
The Bee Keeper Pizza$17.00
hot capocollo, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy honey
More about Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck
Trummer's Restaurant image

 

Trummer's Restaurant

7134 Main Street, Clifton

Avg 4.6 (6034 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Admission for 1 to Lucky Willy's Titanic Drag Brunch$35.00
All Tickets are Non-Refundable unless the event is cancelled.
Your ticket includes admission to the show and 1 Titanic Cocktail or 1 Mimosa. Food and beverages will be available to purchase during the show.
Please make a note of the party name you will be sitting with. If you are joining 3 other friends - come up with a "Party Name" and make sure everyone lists it in their order so we can seat you all together!
Doors open at 11:30am, Show starts at 12:30pm.
**Please ignore the date and time you were forced to select for your order here. This ticket is only valid on Sunday March 20th. You will also receive an email confirming your date and pickup time. Ignore that too =)
Ticket to Disco Party - 12/31/21$28.00
**TICKETS ARE NONREFUNDABLE**
A Night at the Disco party will take place from 9pm - 1am in the Winter Garden. Dress in your best disco attire and be prepared to dance 2021 away! Guests must be 21 or older.
Ticket includes admission to the Disco party only. Ticket does not include food or beverage.
All guests are required to be fully vaccinated (2 shots more than 2 weeks before event) or present a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of event. This is to make sure all guests are safe and comfortable during this dance party. Masks are not required.
Food and beverage will be available to order at a the bar in the downstairs lounge and a bar in the Winter Garden.
Admission for 1 to Tipsy Titanic Drag Brunch$35.00
All Tickets are Non-Refundable unless the event is cancelled.
Your ticket includes admission to the show and 1 Titanic Cocktail or 1 Mimosa. Food and beverages will be available to purchase during the show.
Please make a note of the party name you will be sitting with. If you are joining 3 other friends - come up with a "Party Name" and make sure everyone lists it in their order so we can seat you all together!
Doors open at 11:30am, Show starts at 12:30pm.
**Please ignore the date and time you were forced to select for your order here. This ticket is only valid on Sunday March 20th. You will also receive an email confirming your date and pickup time. Ignore that too =)
More about Trummer's Restaurant
The Main Street Pub image

 

The Main Street Pub

7140 Main Street, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork BBQ$10.99
Cheeseburger$7.99
Reuben$12.99
More about The Main Street Pub
District Eatz image

ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

District Eatz

5720 Union Mill Road, Clifton

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Boss (Wellness Shot)$4.00
(Hot-Citrus) Ginger, Turmeric, Camu, Lemon, Pink Salt, Black Pepper
Berry Nana$7.00
Pure acai, strawberry, & banana
More about District Eatz
