Caesar salad in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Caesar Salad
Clifton restaurants that serve caesar salad
Trattoria Villagio
7145 Main St, Clifton
No reviews yet
Lg Caesar Salad
$16.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmigiana cheese tossed in homemade Caesar dressing
More about Trattoria Villagio
The Main Street Pub
7140 Main Street, Clifton
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Side Caesar Salad
$6.00
More about The Main Street Pub
