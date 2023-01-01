Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Cake
Clifton restaurants that serve cake
Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck
13219 Yates Ford Rd, Clifton
No reviews yet
Crab cake sandwich
$18.00
tomato, lettuce, old bay mayo
More about Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck
The Main Street Pub
7140 Main Street, Clifton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
$6.99
More about The Main Street Pub
