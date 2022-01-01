Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Clifton

Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Trummer's Restaurant image

 

Trummer's

7134 Main Street, Clifton

Avg 4.6 (6034 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Watermelon & Feta Salad w/sheep & goat milk feta, cucumbers, strawberries, charred spring onion vinaigrette$10.00
More about Trummer's
The Main Street Pub image

 

The Main Street Pub

7140 Main Street, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$4.99
More about The Main Street Pub

