Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cucumber salad in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Cucumber Salad
Clifton restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Trummer's
7134 Main Street, Clifton
Avg 4.6
(6034 reviews)
Watermelon & Feta Salad w/sheep & goat milk feta, cucumbers, strawberries, charred spring onion vinaigrette
$10.00
More about Trummer's
The Main Street Pub
7140 Main Street, Clifton
No reviews yet
Cucumber Salad
$4.99
More about The Main Street Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton
Salmon
More near Clifton to explore
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Woodbridge
Avg 3.7
(38 restaurants)
Manassas
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(246 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(174 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston