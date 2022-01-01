Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve french toast

Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck image

 

Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck

13219 Yates Ford Rd, Clifton

No reviews yet
Takeout
French toast$12.00
Challah French toast, roasted apples and golden raisins with maple syrup
More about Paradise Springs Artisan Food Truck
The Main Street Pub image

 

The Main Street Pub

7140 Main Street, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$14.00
More about The Main Street Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton

Turkey Clubs

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Clifton to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston