Pastries in Clifton

Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve pastries

Trattoria Villagio

7145 Main St, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Market Pastry$5.00
More about Trattoria Villagio
Trummer's

7134 Main Street, Clifton

Avg 4.6 (6034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Brie w/puff pastry, kumquat, candied pecans$16.00
More about Trummer's

