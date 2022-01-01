Go
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

Located in the Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound, CLINK Wine Bar + Bites is a food and wine haven for locals and out-of-towners alike to meet, hang out and enjoy a great glass of wine, beer, or a meal in our relaxed and comfortable atmosphere designed to feel like an extension of your home. We invite you to stop in and enjoy one of 16 wines and 4 beers served on tap, as well as some rotating favorite wines from around the world available by the glass or bottle.

Popular Items

Sicilian$13.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Herbed Ricotta, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Hot Honey
Romesco$8.00
Toasted Baguette, Crudite, Crackers
Warm Ricotta$13.00
Rosemary Orange Zest, Toasted Walnuts, Fig Jam, Warm Olive Oil Baguette
BLT$12.00
AWS Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Herb Mayo
Baby Arugula & Spinach$9.00
Blackberries, Goat Cheese Fondue, Spiced Pecans, Apple Vinaigrette
Sweet Pig$13.00
Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Mozzarella, Manchego, Arugula,
Pomegranate Molasses
Spiced Pecans$6.00
Texas Honet, Sweet + Savory Spices, Sea Salt
Location

2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100

Flower Mound TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
