Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clinton restaurants you'll love

Go
Clinton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clinton

Clinton's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Clinton restaurants

Banner pic

 

Daily Grind Coffee

1930 Hyw 65 S, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
24/7 Iced- 24oz$7.25
Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk, salted caramel cold foam, drizzled with caramel sauce.
All Nighter Iced 20oz$6.20
Double shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with chocolate cold foam, and black salt.
Honey I Am Home Iced 16oz$5.65
Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.
More about Daily Grind Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Joe n Hash Café - Clinton, AR

230 Hwy 65 S #8, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WHITE ANGEL
Coconut, White Chocolate, Vanilla
HOT CHOCOLATE ICED$0.00
More about Joe n Hash Café - Clinton, AR
Consumer pic

 

June's Cafe - 614 Highway 65 B

614 Highway 65 B, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Okra$1.99
Crispy fried chicken served with mashed potatoes and gravy or french fries
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheeseburger, add bacon
Fried Cornbread$1.99
More about June's Cafe - 614 Highway 65 B

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clinton

Cookies

Map

More near Clinton to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

North Little Rock

No reviews yet

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston