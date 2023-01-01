Clinton restaurants you'll love
More about Daily Grind Coffee
Daily Grind Coffee
1930 Hyw 65 S, Clinton
|Popular items
|24/7 Iced- 24oz
|$7.25
Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk, salted caramel cold foam, drizzled with caramel sauce.
|All Nighter Iced 20oz
|$6.20
Double shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with chocolate cold foam, and black salt.
|Honey I Am Home Iced 16oz
|$5.65
Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.
More about Joe n Hash Café - Clinton, AR
Joe n Hash Café - Clinton, AR
230 Hwy 65 S #8, Clinton
|Popular items
|WHITE ANGEL
Coconut, White Chocolate, Vanilla
|HOT CHOCOLATE ICED
|$0.00