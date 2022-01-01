Go
Toast

Clinton Coffeehouse

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

104 W Michigan Ave

Avg 4.6 (7 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

104 W Michigan Ave

Clinton MI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Restaurant at the Clinton Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Limits Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Rustic Glen / ACE'S PUB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Evans Street Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston