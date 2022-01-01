Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Clinton

Go
Clinton restaurants
Toast

Clinton restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Banner pic

 

Chow Food & Beverage Co.

36 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$8.50
More about Chow Food & Beverage Co.
Westbrook Lobster image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Westbrook Lobster

346 E Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
More about Westbrook Lobster

Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton

Clam Chowder

Tacos

Clams

Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Clinton to explore

Branford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

East Haven

No reviews yet

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (503 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston