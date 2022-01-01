Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve lobsters

Liv's Dockside Grill image

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Liv's Dockside Grill

37 Riverside Dr, Clinton

No reviews yet
LOBSTER ROLL 4oz$23.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
LOBSTER ROLL 8oz$41.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
More about Liv's Dockside Grill
Connecticut Lobster Roll image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Westbrook Lobster

346 E Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Connecticut Lobster Roll$28.00
warm, buttered lobster meat in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
Mega Lobster Roll$48.00
twice the buttered lobster meat on a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
New England Lobster Bake$46.00
1-1/4 lb. steamed lobster, cup of new england clam chowder, steamed little neck clams, sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, drawn butter.
More about Westbrook Lobster

