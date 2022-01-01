Lobsters in Clinton
Clinton restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Liv's Dockside Grill
SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Liv's Dockside Grill
37 Riverside Dr, Clinton
|LOBSTER ROLL 4oz
|$23.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
|LOBSTER ROLL 8oz
|$41.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
More about Westbrook Lobster
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Westbrook Lobster
346 E Main St, Clinton
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$28.00
warm, buttered lobster meat in a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
|Mega Lobster Roll
|$48.00
twice the buttered lobster meat on a toasted new england style brioche roll with french fries
|New England Lobster Bake
|$46.00
1-1/4 lb. steamed lobster, cup of new england clam chowder, steamed little neck clams, sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, drawn butter.