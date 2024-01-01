Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve salmon

Chow Food & Beverage Co - 36 Killingworth Turnpike

36 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton

TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cake Sandy$17.00
House Made Slaw, Dill Sour Cream, Roasted Tomatoes
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Westbrook Lobster - Clinton

346 E Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon SPECIAL$26.00
house seasoned + seared salmon filet, dijon mustard-horseradish sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed mixed vegetables.
Faroe Island Salmon$26.00
herb crusted faroe island salmon, romesco sauce, house rice pilaf, garlic roasted asparagus.
Kids Grilled Salmon$10.00
