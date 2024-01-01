Salmon in Clinton
Chow Food & Beverage Co - 36 Killingworth Turnpike
36 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton
|Salmon Cake Sandy
|$17.00
House Made Slaw, Dill Sour Cream, Roasted Tomatoes
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Westbrook Lobster - Clinton
346 E Main St, Clinton
|Salmon SPECIAL
|$26.00
house seasoned + seared salmon filet, dijon mustard-horseradish sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed mixed vegetables.
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$26.00
herb crusted faroe island salmon, romesco sauce, house rice pilaf, garlic roasted asparagus.
|Kids Grilled Salmon
|$10.00