Clinton restaurants you'll love

Clinton restaurants
Toast
  • Clinton

Clinton's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Clinton restaurants

Candlelight Inn image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Candlelight Inn

511 Riverview Dr, Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$8.99
Hand battered pickles served with ranch
.5# George$8.50
.5# of our Famous Chicken George
1# George$12.99
1# of our Famous Chicken George with 2 sauces
More about Candlelight Inn
Stout’s Irish Pub image

 

Stout’s Irish Pub

2352 Valley West court unit D, clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wisconsin White Cheese Curds$7.00
George Sauce$0.50
Ranch$0.50
More about Stout’s Irish Pub
Legends Sports Bar 2 image

 

Legends Sports Bar 2

2118 Harrison Dr, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Legends Sports Bar 2
