Clinton restaurants you'll love
Clinton's top cuisines
Must-try Clinton restaurants
More about Candlelight Inn
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Candlelight Inn
511 Riverview Dr, Clinton
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$8.99
Hand battered pickles served with ranch
|.5# George
|$8.50
.5# of our Famous Chicken George
|1# George
|$12.99
1# of our Famous Chicken George with 2 sauces
More about Stout’s Irish Pub
Stout’s Irish Pub
2352 Valley West court unit D, clinton
|Popular items
|Wisconsin White Cheese Curds
|$7.00
|George Sauce
|$0.50
|Ranch
|$0.50