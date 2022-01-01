Clinton restaurants you'll love
Clinton's top cuisines
Must-try Clinton restaurants
More about Dutch’s Oven
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dutch’s Oven
803 E Northside Dr, Clinton
|Popular items
|Hand Cut Fries
|$3.25
Traditionally prepared hand cut fries using the best Idaho Russet potatoes (6 step overnight process). Deep fried to perfection. Can’t find better fries anywhere!
|Dutch Burger
|$9.50
1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun
|Dutch Burger
|$9.50
1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun and dressed to your liking.
More about Cups
Cups
101 W Main Street, Clinton
|Popular items
|Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
|Frosty's Favorite Latte
A Christmastime favorite: cinnamon and white chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.
|Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
More about Conti Canteen
Conti Canteen
3000 Continental Parkway, Clinton
|Popular items
|BLT
|$3.99
More about The Bank by Pizza Shack of Clinton
The Bank by Pizza Shack of Clinton
200 W Leake St Suite B, Clinton