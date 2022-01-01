Clinton restaurants you'll love

Go
Clinton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clinton

Clinton's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Clinton restaurants

Dutch’s Oven image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dutch’s Oven

803 E Northside Dr, Clinton

Avg 4.9 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Cut Fries$3.25
Traditionally prepared hand cut fries using the best Idaho Russet potatoes (6 step overnight process). Deep fried to perfection. Can’t find better fries anywhere!
Dutch Burger$9.50
1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun
Dutch Burger$9.50
1/3 lb hand pressed patty of locally raised free-range beef containing no preservatives or hormones served with a premium chef bun and dressed to your liking.
More about Dutch’s Oven
Cups image

 

Cups

101 W Main Street, Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Frosty's Favorite Latte
A Christmastime favorite: cinnamon and white chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
More about Cups
Restaurant banner

 

Conti Canteen

3000 Continental Parkway, Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLT$3.99
More about Conti Canteen
Restaurant banner

 

The Bank by Pizza Shack of Clinton

200 W Leake St Suite B, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Bank by Pizza Shack of Clinton
Map

More near Clinton to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brandon

No reviews yet

Monroe

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston