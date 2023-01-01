Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve tacos

El Patron Tacos & Tequila - 957 US 80 E Suite: A

957 US 80 E Suite: A, Clinton

TACO PASTOR , MARINATED PORK WITH PINEAPPLE$3.50
Corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro.Flour tortillas topped with lettuce tomato and cheese
TACO CAMARON, GRILLED SHRIMP$4.00
Corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro.Flour tortillas topped with lettuce tomato and cheese
BIRRIA TACOS$12.99
3 CORN TORTILLAS WITH MELTED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH DELICIOUS
BIRRIA, CILANTRO AND ONION SERVED WITH CONSOME.
The Bank by Pizza Shack

200 W Leake St Suite B, Clinton

Taco Salad$11.00
