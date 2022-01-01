Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Clinton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Great Grandsons - Clinton
1522 Sunset Ave., Clinton
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$3.99
More about Great Grandsons - Clinton
Coharie Country Club
101 Coharie LN, Clinton
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$8.40
More about Coharie Country Club
