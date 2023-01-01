Pies in Clinton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve pies

Great Grandsons - Clinton - 1522 Sunset Ave.

1522 Sunset Ave., Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$2.39
Apple Pie$2.39
More about Great Grandsons - Clinton - 1522 Sunset Ave.
Consumer pic

 

Brick Oven Pizzeria

341 Northeast BLVD, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Apple Pie$9.99
Fresh Granny Smith Apples, diced and tossed in butter, vanilla, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Baked to perfection, Topped with Whipped Topping, Maraschino Cherries and drizzled with Chocolate.
Smore's Pie$6.99
Honey Gram Squares, Milk Chocolate, Creamy Marshmallows Roasted to to perfection in our Wood Fired Oven.
More about Brick Oven Pizzeria

