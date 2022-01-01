Clinton bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Clinton restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Clinton

Finnagel's image

GRILL

Finnagel's

1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton

Avg 4.5 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$5.99
Finnagel's Burger$15.99
Finnagel's Salad$12.99
More about Finnagel's
The Clinton House Market image

 

The Clinton House Market

2 west main st, clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Ravioli Frozen$6.00
Severino Pasta NJ (8 ravioli)
Small Carrot Cake (allow for two days bake time)$15.00
***Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people. Carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
Pie 10 inch (allow for two days bake time)$25.00
4 pounds custom pie. Please allow 2 days
Serves 8-10.
More about The Clinton House Market
The Clinton House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Clinton House

2 West Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sauerbraten (subject to availability)$28.00
German marinated roasted beef, served with potato pancakes and red cabbage.
Grilled Balsamic Vegetable Skewers$11.00
Grilled Zucchini, bell pepper, tomato & red onion
Chicken & Asparagus$22.00
Sauteed chicken breast, lemon, white wine dill sauce, asparagus and artichoke hearts served with a rissoto primavera
More about The Clinton House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clinton

Cookies

Salmon

Map

More near Clinton to explore

Easton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

New Hope

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet

Bridgewater

No reviews yet

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston