Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Clinton

Go
Clinton restaurants
Toast

Clinton restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Grounded For Life Cafe

12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting$3.65
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
Finnagel's image

GRILL

Finnagel's

1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton

Avg 4.5 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Nutty Irishman Cake$6.99
Carrot Cake$6.99
More about Finnagel's
Custom Cakes (allow for two days bake time) image

 

The Clinton House Market

2 west main st, clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Crumb Cake (allow for two days bake time)$12.00
****Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people.
Custom Cakes (allow for two days bake time)
Custom House-made cake with buttercream icing. Please allow 2 days for preparation.
6" feeds 4-6 people
8" feeds 6-8 people
10" feeds 8-12 people
Small Carrot Cake (allow for two days bake time)$15.00
***Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people. Carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
More about The Clinton House Market
6e102b06-6c8b-40e5-921e-55a297d4aeaf image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Clinton House

2 West Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes Entree$47.00
Two pan-seared jumbo lump blue crab cakes with bell pepper. Sides ordered separately
Crab Cake$24.00
Jumbo lump blue crab & Newburgh sauce
More about The Clinton House

Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Chai Lattes

Cappuccino

Shrimp Salad

Cookies

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Clinton to explore

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

New Hope

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston