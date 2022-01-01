Cake in Clinton
Clinton restaurants that serve cake
Grounded For Life Cafe
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON
|Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
|$3.65
The Clinton House Market
2 west main st, clinton
|Small Crumb Cake (allow for two days bake time)
|$12.00
****Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people.
|Custom Cakes (allow for two days bake time)
Custom House-made cake with buttercream icing. Please allow 2 days for preparation.
6" feeds 4-6 people
8" feeds 6-8 people
10" feeds 8-12 people
|Small Carrot Cake (allow for two days bake time)
|$15.00
***Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people. Carrot cake with cream cheese icing.