Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Clinton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Grounded For Life Café
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON
No reviews yet
CHOPPED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$9.99
Ciabatta, Un Chicken, Red Kraut, Roasted Red Peppers
More about Grounded For Life Café
GRILL
Finnagels
1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton
Avg 4.5
(1133 reviews)
Finnagel's Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
More about Finnagels
Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton
Reuben
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Shrimp Salad
Hot Chocolate
Chicken Salad
Cappuccino
Tacos
Cake
More near Clinton to explore
Easton
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
New Hope
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Hackettstown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lambertville
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Milford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(79 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2530 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1043 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(523 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(427 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston