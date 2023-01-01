Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Clinton

Go
Clinton restaurants
Toast

Clinton restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Grounded For Life Cafe

12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WP - Classic - Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Creme$4.99
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
Finnagel's image

GRILL

Finnagels

1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton

Avg 4.5 (1133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Layer Chocolate Cake$6.99
More about Finnagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Hot Chocolate

Muffins

Map

More near Clinton to explore

Easton

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

New Hope

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston