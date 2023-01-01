Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Chocolate Cake
Clinton restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Grounded For Life Cafe
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON
No reviews yet
WP - Classic - Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Creme
$4.99
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
GRILL
Finnagels
1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton
Avg 4.5
(1133 reviews)
3 Layer Chocolate Cake
$6.99
More about Finnagels
Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton
Bacon Cheeseburgers
French Fries
Caesar Salad
Turkey Clubs
Cookies
Chicken Wraps
Hot Chocolate
Muffins
More near Clinton to explore
Easton
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
New Hope
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Hackettstown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lambertville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Milford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston