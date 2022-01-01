Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Grounded For Life Cafe

12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.99
Gf Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
Citispot Tea and Coffee

44 Main Street, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Citispot Tea and Coffee

