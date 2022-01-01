Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Clinton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Grounded For Life Cafe
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON
No reviews yet
Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.99
Gf Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.95
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
Citispot Tea and Coffee
44 Main Street, Clinton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.25
More about Citispot Tea and Coffee
