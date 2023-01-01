Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Clinton

Go
Clinton restaurants
Toast

Clinton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Finnagel's image

GRILL

Finnagels

1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton

Avg 4.5 (1133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Grilled Chicken Sand$12.99
More about Finnagels
The Clinton House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Clinton House

2 West Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TG Kids Grilled Chicken$15.00
More about The Clinton House

Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton

Cheesecake

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Salad

Caesar Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Map

More near Clinton to explore

Easton

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

New Hope

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lambertville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2366 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (721 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (986 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (907 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston