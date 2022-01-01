Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve pretzels

Grounded For Life Cafe

12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Jackfruit Pretzel Sliders$12.95
BBQ Jack fruit, House Made Rainbow Slaw, Avocado, Pretzel Bun
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
GRILL

Finnagel's

1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton

Avg 4.5 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$9.99
More about Finnagel's

