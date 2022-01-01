Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Pretzels
Clinton restaurants that serve pretzels
Grounded For Life Cafe
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON
No reviews yet
BBQ Jackfruit Pretzel Sliders
$12.95
BBQ Jack fruit, House Made Rainbow Slaw, Avocado, Pretzel Bun
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
GRILL
Finnagel's
1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton
Avg 4.5
(1133 reviews)
Pretzels
$9.99
More about Finnagel's
