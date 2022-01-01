Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Reuben in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Reuben
Clinton restaurants that serve reuben
GRILL
Finnagels
1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton
Avg 4.5
(1133 reviews)
Reuben
$12.99
More about Finnagels
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Clinton House
2 West Main St, Clinton
Avg 4.2
(750 reviews)
Reuben Sandwich
$17.00
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island on rye bread. Served with chips & a pickle.
More about The Clinton House
Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton
Cookies
Chicken Wraps
Shrimp Salad
Carrot Cake
Muffins
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
More near Clinton to explore
Easton
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
New Hope
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Hackettstown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lambertville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Milford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1815 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(550 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(709 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston