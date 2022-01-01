Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Shrimp Scampi
Clinton restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
GRILL
Finnagels
1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton
Avg 4.5
(1133 reviews)
Shrimp Scampi
$20.99
More about Finnagels
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Clinton House
2 West Main St, Clinton
Avg 4.2
(750 reviews)
Shrimp Scampi
$32.00
6 jumbo shrimp baked in a scampi sauce
served a la carte
More about The Clinton House
