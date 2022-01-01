Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Finnagel's image

GRILL

Finnagels

1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton

Avg 4.5 (1133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$20.99
More about Finnagels
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Clinton House

2 West Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$32.00
6 jumbo shrimp baked in a scampi sauce
served a la carte
More about The Clinton House

