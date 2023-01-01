Clinton restaurants you'll love
Must-try Clinton restaurants
More about White Buffalo - Clinton OK - White Buffalo - Clinton OK
White Buffalo - Clinton OK - White Buffalo - Clinton OK
1120 West Gary Boulevard, Clinton
|Popular items
|Caramel Macchiato
|Reese's Mocha
|White Buffalo Mocha
More about The Cajun Crab - Clinton & Elk City
The Cajun Crab - Clinton & Elk City
200 Choctaw Avenue, Clinton
|Popular items
|Potatoes (2Pc)
|$3.25
2 Piece Potato Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
|The Cajun Crab
|$45.00
1 Cluster Of Snow Crab, 1/2lb shrimp, 1 Egg, 1 Potato, 1 Sausage Link & 1 Corn.
|Corn on de cob (2pc)
|$2.00
2 Pc Corn Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!
More about Sleep's Bakery
Sleep's Bakery
2231 W. Gary Boulevard, Clinton
|Popular items
|Sleep's Your Choice
|$18.00
One dozen of your choice mix of donuts or rolls. Specialty donuts excluded.
|Sleep's Dozen Donuts
|$16.00
Sleep's Dozen is a mix of any 12 donuts (glaze, chocolate, maple and cake)! Your choice, boxed and ready to go!
|Strawberry Iced Donut
|$1.50
Sleep's light & fluffy signature yeast donut frosted with strawberry frosting and sprinkled with goodness. The OG of pink donuts