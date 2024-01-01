Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Gary Blvd - WBCB - Clinton

1120 West Gary Boulevard, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake
Espresso, Milk, Caramel Pecan Syrup, Coconut Syrup and Chocolate Sauce with Chocolate Drizzle in the cup and on top.
Coffee Cake$3.00
Birthday Cake Latte
More about Gary Blvd - WBCB - Clinton
Item pic

 

Sleep's Bakery

2231 W. Gary Boulevard, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cake Donut$1.50
Sleep's Signature Cake Donut with the perfect mix of strawberry and glazed to perfection.
Applesauce Cake Donut$1.50
Sleep's signature cake donut with the perfect blend of apple and spices glazed with our scratch glaze.
Old Fashioned Cake Donut$1.50
Every recipe out of Sleep's kitchen is old fashioned but our Old Fashioned Cake Donut will take you back...20, 30, 40 years but who is counting. Feel like a kid again with this classic donut.
More about Sleep's Bakery

