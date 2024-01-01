Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Clinton
/
Clinton
/
Cookies
Clinton restaurants that serve cookies
Gary Blvd - WBCB - Clinton
1120 West Gary Boulevard, Clinton
No reviews yet
Cookie
$1.60
More about Gary Blvd - WBCB - Clinton
Sleep's Bakery
2231 W. Gary Boulevard, Clinton
No reviews yet
Cookies & Cream Long John
$2.50
Sleep's signature light & fluffy yeast long john filled with homemade marshmallow cream, topped with crushed up chocolate cream cookies.
More about Sleep's Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton
Cake
More near Clinton to explore
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Edmond
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Norman
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Yukon
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Newcastle
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(92 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(486 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(407 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(257 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1845 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston