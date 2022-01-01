Clinton Township restaurants you'll love

Clinton Township restaurants
Toast
  • Clinton Township

Clinton Township's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Clinton Township restaurants

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too image

 

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too

34010 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Greek Salad$10.99
Mixed romaine and iceberg greens covered with feta, diced tomato, olives, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, and beets. Served with pita. (You may also add chicken or gyro.)
Very Berry French Toast$10.95
Texas Style French Toast stuffed with Ms. Mary's own cheese mix and banana, topped with strawberries and blueberry compote.
Strawberry Cheese Crepes$7.95
French homemade crepes stuffed with Ms. Mary's own cheese mix and fresh strawberries. Garnished with powder sugar, strawberry coulis, and whipped cream. Add banana 1.25
More about Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too
PENNE LANE image

 

PENNE LANE

44905 Morley Drive, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Cannoli$4.00
PICK UP COLD 12-24 1-3PM$119.00
More about PENNE LANE
Main pic

 

Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp

26 S Groesbeck Hwy, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Guacamole$3.99
Fresh combination of
avocados, cilantro,
chopped onions, and tomatoes.
Botana To Go$9.85
More about Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp
Slaw Dogz image

 

Slaw Dogz

35666 Harper Avenue, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Slaw Dogz
