Bruschetta in Clinton Township

Clinton Township restaurants
Clinton Township restaurants that serve bruschetta

PENNE LANE image

 

PENNE LANE

44905 Morley Drive, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Bruschetta$20.00
More about PENNE LANE
Item pic

 

Aurelio’s Italian Grill - 43080 Garfield Road

43080 Garfield Road, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$12.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil garlic, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Aurelio’s Italian Grill - 43080 Garfield Road

