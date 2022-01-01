Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Clinton Township
/
Clinton Township
/
Bruschetta
Clinton Township restaurants that serve bruschetta
PENNE LANE
44905 Morley Drive, Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Lobster Bruschetta
$20.00
More about PENNE LANE
Aurelio’s Italian Grill - 43080 Garfield Road
43080 Garfield Road, Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$12.95
Fresh tomatoes, basil garlic, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese
More about Aurelio’s Italian Grill - 43080 Garfield Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton Township
Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
Burritos
Pies
Cannolis
Fettuccine Alfredo
More near Clinton Township to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(28 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Saint Clair Shores
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Roseville
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Macomb
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(88 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(861 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston