Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fettuccine alfredo in
Clinton Township
/
Clinton Township
/
Fettuccine Alfredo
Clinton Township restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too
34010 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Twp
No reviews yet
Fettuccine Alfredo
$10.25
More about Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too
PENNE LANE
44905 Morley Drive, Clinton Township
No reviews yet
Fettuccine Alfredo
$19.00
More about PENNE LANE
Browse other tasty dishes in Clinton Township
Cannolis
Burritos
Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
Pies
More near Clinton Township to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(28 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Saint Clair Shores
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Roseville
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Macomb
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Fraser
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston