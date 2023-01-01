Minestrone soup in Clinton Township
Clinton Township restaurants that serve minestrone soup
More about Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
34010 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Twp
|Bowl Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)
|$6.00
Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)
|Quart Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)
|$10.75
Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)
|Cup Plant-Based Minestrone Soup (Vegan & GF)
|$4.00
Plant-Based Minestrone is made with five different beans, mirepoix, brown rice and is a tomato based soup. (Vegan & GF)