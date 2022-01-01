Go
The Clinton House

Now offering takeout! Place order online and schedule your contactless curbside pickup....

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2 West Main St • $$$

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun, French fries,& pickle, with a choice of American or sharp cheddar.
Chicken & Asparagus$23.00
Sauteed chicken breast, lemon, white wine dill sauce, asparagus and artichoke hearts served with a rissoto primavera
Clams Casino$14.00
5 clams casino, chopped clams, red & green bell peppers, bacon, crushed red pepper, parsley
Crab Cakes Entree$47.00
Two pan-seared jumbo lump blue crab cakes with bell pepper. Sides ordered separately
Baguette$3.50
SML House Salad$5.00
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion and olives
Salmon Entree$29.00
8oz. fresh Canadian salmon topped with lemon cream sauce, spinach & artichoke hearts
Cajun Chicken Salad$17.00
Sautéed Chicken with Cajun Spices on a bed of mixed green salad topped with cheddar cheese, Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and toasted almonds, served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Lobster Bisque
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2 West Main St

Clinton NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Grounded For Life Cafe

No reviews yet

Our passion is found in bringing you great food that is prepared with intention and care, using thoughtfully selected, organic and locally sourced ingredients. We are driven by a commitment to create a place where fuel for fast paced lives has been lovingly prepared to provide delicious, farm fresh food to our local communities.
We are plant based. our goal is to raise consciousness on how our food choices affect our health, our families, our communities and our planet. Our mission is to create food that feeds your mind and body through a consistent, signature, core menu complimented by our daily and seasonal specials that offer unique and tempting choices every day.

There is always something new to taste and experience at Grounded for life cafe and juice bar. When it comes to freshness and flavor, we believe that the details make the difference.
The writing is on the wall
and the proof is in the taste...

The Clinton House Market

No reviews yet

Order and pay online. Then, schedule your curbside pickup time.

Citispot Tea and Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Finnagel's

No reviews yet

A cozy restaurant with an Irish style pub.

