The Clinton House

Grounded For Life Cafe

Our passion is found in bringing you great food that is prepared with intention and care, using thoughtfully selected, organic and locally sourced ingredients. We are driven by a commitment to create a place where fuel for fast paced lives has been lovingly prepared to provide delicious, farm fresh food to our local communities.

We are plant based. our goal is to raise consciousness on how our food choices affect our health, our families, our communities and our planet. Our mission is to create food that feeds your mind and body through a consistent, signature, core menu complimented by our daily and seasonal specials that offer unique and tempting choices every day.



There is always something new to taste and experience at Grounded for life cafe and juice bar. When it comes to freshness and flavor, we believe that the details make the difference.

The writing is on the wall

and the proof is in the taste...

