Clio Roadhouse

35+ TV's to catch all of your favorite games on PLUS arcade games, pool tables and a dart board to stay entertained for your entire visit! Don't forget Happy Hour from 2-4 all week long (excludes weekends and holidays).

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2183 W Vienna Rd • $$

Avg 4 (1424 reviews)

Popular Items

Macho Nacho$11.99
Portabella Mushroom Fries$7.99
Boneless Wings$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.49
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Build Your Own$11.99
Bosco Sticks$7.99
4 Bosco Sticks deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese
Bacon Burger$12.99
1/2 lb beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun.
Build Your Own Burger$12.49
Create your own masterpiece! The build your own burger includes your choice of:
1 cheese, 2 sauces and 4 basic toppings. Additional items and premium toppings are an additional charge.
Bourbon Bacon Burger$12.99
1/2lb USDA prime patty topped with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese with bourbon sauce served on a pretzel roll
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2183 W Vienna Rd

Clio MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

