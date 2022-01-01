Cake in Clive
Clive restaurants that serve cake
The Other Place
12401 University Ave, Clive
|Key West Key Lime Cake
|$4.99
|Chocolate/Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.99
|Red Velvet Cake
|$4.99
SUSHI
Cool Basil
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive
|Prawn Cakes
|$8.95
Deep-Fried shrimp patties with spices and herbs. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
5 Borough Bagels
13435 University Ave, Ste 300, Clive
|Maui Wowie Hot Cakes
Served as a single stack or 3 stacks with a pineapple and mango sauce!