Cake in Clive

The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

12401 University Ave, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key West Key Lime Cake$4.99
Chocolate/Peanut Butter Cake$4.99
Red Velvet Cake$4.99
More about The Other Place
Cool Basil image

SUSHI

Cool Basil

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Cakes$8.95
Deep-Fried shrimp patties with spices and herbs. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Cool Basil
5 Borough Bagels image

 

5 Borough Bagels

13435 University Ave, Ste 300, Clive

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maui Wowie Hot Cakes
Served as a single stack or 3 stacks with a pineapple and mango sauce!
More about 5 Borough Bagels
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Cake$8.50
More about Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

