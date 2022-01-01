Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Clive

Clive restaurants
Clive restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

12401 University Ave, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
Cool Basil image

SUSHI

Cool Basil

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Your choice of wok-seared slices chicken with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.
5 Borough Bagels image

 

5 Borough Bagels

13435 University Ave, Ste 300, Clive

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.75
