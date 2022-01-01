Chicken salad in Clive
Clive restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
12401 University Ave, Clive
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
More about Cool Basil
SUSHI
Cool Basil
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Your choice of wok-seared slices chicken with onions, roasted rice, mints, and fresh coriander in a zippy lime-based dressing.