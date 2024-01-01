Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Clive

Clive restaurants
Clive restaurants that serve corn dogs

The Other Place image

 

The Other Place - Clive

12401 University Ave, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Corn Dogs$5.50
With tater tots.
More about The Other Place - Clive
Cool Basil image

SUSHI

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Corn Dog$7.95
Made with mini chicken sausages coated in crunchy batter. Crunchy outside but soft on the inside. Served with side of french fries.
More about Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111

