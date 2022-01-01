Edamame in Clive

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cool Basil image

SUSHI

Cool Basil

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.95
Steamed soy beans lightly tossed with Himalayan salted and seasoned to your choice of spiciness.
More about Cool Basil
Papaya image

 

Papaya

1255 NW 128th St., Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$3.50
More about Papaya

