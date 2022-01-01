Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Clive

Clive restaurants
Clive restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe - Clive

12655 University Ave #120, Clive

z'garlic mac$8.59
chicken sauteed with garlic and red onion, dressed with romano cheese
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe - Clive
SUSHI

Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111

1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Egg Noodle$13.95
Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, bell pepper, spinach and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion and cilantro
L-Garlic Egg Noodle$9.95
Slim egg noodle stir-fried with egg, bell pepper, spinach, and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce. Tossed with crispy garlic, chopped onion and cilantro.
More about Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111

