Garlic noodles in Clive
Clive restaurants that serve garlic noodles
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe - Clive
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe - Clive
12655 University Ave #120, Clive
|z'garlic mac
|$8.59
chicken sauteed with garlic and red onion, dressed with romano cheese
|z'garlic mac
|$8.59
chicken sauteed with garlic and red onion, dressed with romano cheese
More about Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
SUSHI
Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
1250 Northwest 86th St, Clive
|Garlic Egg Noodle
|$13.95
Egg noodles stir-fried with egg, bell pepper, spinach and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce, topped with crispy garlic, crispy onion and cilantro
|L-Garlic Egg Noodle
|$9.95
Slim egg noodle stir-fried with egg, bell pepper, spinach, and your choice of meat with homemade roasted chili sauce. Tossed with crispy garlic, chopped onion and cilantro.