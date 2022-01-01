Quesadillas in Clive
Clive restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
12401 University Ave, Clive
|California Quesadilla (Half)
|$6.25
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla
|$11.00
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00