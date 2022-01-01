Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Clive

Go
Clive restaurants
Toast

Clive restaurants that serve reuben

Consumer pic

 

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$13.00
More about Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$13.00
10" Reuben Pizza$13.99
14" Reuben Pizza$19.99
More about Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Clive

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Pizza

Patty Melts

Chicken Wraps

Boneless Wings

Chili

Cobb Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Clive to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston