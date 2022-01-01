Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Taco pizza in
Clive
/
Clive
/
Taco Pizza
Clive restaurants that serve taco pizza
Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
2180 NW 156th Street, Clive
No reviews yet
14" Taco Pizza
$19.99
More about Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
2180 NW 156th Street, Clive
No reviews yet
14" Taco Pizza
$19.99
10" Taco Pizza
$13.99
More about Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Clive
Cobb Salad
Taco Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Pork Tenderloin
Chicken Wraps
Chili
More near Clive to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(949 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(561 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston