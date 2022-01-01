Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Clive

Go
Clive restaurants
Toast

Clive restaurants that serve taco pizza

Consumer pic

 

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Taco Pizza$19.99
More about Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
Rookies Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

2180 NW 156th Street, Clive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Taco Pizza$19.99
10" Taco Pizza$13.99
More about Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Clive

Cobb Salad

Taco Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Pork Tenderloin

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Map

More near Clive to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston