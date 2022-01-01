Go
CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City

97 Newkirk St

Popular Items

Mocha Latte 12oz$5.65
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.
Iced Cinnamon Vanilla CLO Latte$9.60
Meticulously crafted espresso-based drink with Matcha. Perfected with the creaminess of oat milk to create a smoothie-like texture. This is preferred as an iced beverage that also can be ordered hot.
Latte 12oz$4.90
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely-textured milk. Latte has less foam than a cappuccino and served with more milk. It has a 5:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which gives it a smooth milky transition to your espresso.
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$3.95
House Blend Cold Steep Brew$3.80
Cappuccino 8oz$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.
Americano 12oz$3.55
Americano is an espresso-based drink prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different experience from a traditional pour-over coffee. The strength of an Americano varies with the amount of water added. Our Americano is made up of 2oz of espresso with 10oz of water on top.
House Blend$3.15
Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Ripe Plum, and Baking Spice
BUTTER CROISSANT$3.75
Iced Dirty Mocha Matcha Latte with Oat Milk$9.50
Location

Jersey City NJ

Sunday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Belle Âme Cafe

Cafe in the heart of Journal Square serving gourmet coffee and teas with a small breakfast and lunch menu

BurgerIM

Chef Inspired Burgers

JSQ Lounge

Laid back, classic Jersey City Bar with craft cocktails, rotating beer taps, and wine list served alongside great food from a scratch kitchen.

Kulchay

Come in and enjoy!

