QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar

Clock Restoration is a speakeasy style Restaurant and Bar with a focus on fun casual comfort food and prohibition style cocktails all made from scractch, rotating wine list, small batch whiskeys and local craft beer.

31 S. Calvert Street

Popular Items

Wings$14.00
Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, Buffalo, Honey Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Road Rash. Served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese and celery
Flat Top Burger
Choose between a single or double patty smash burger with Shredded lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onion, and Bacon with our house made Russian Dressing and American Cheese
Beyond Burger$16.00
100% vegetarian burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a brioche roll with our house remoulade.
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing
Monument City Metric$7.00
Iced Tea$2.50
Brussel Sprouts$5.00
Sautéed with Buffalo and Honey or seasoned with salt and pepper
Chicken Cheesesteak
Your choice of six inches or one foot of chopped chicken breast and imported Philly roll, grilled peppers & onions, Whiz or Provolone
Manor Hill Manorita$7.00
Fries$4.00
Location

31 S. Calvert Street

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

