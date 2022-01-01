QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
Clock Restoration is a speakeasy style Restaurant and Bar with a focus on fun casual comfort food and prohibition style cocktails all made from scractch, rotating wine list, small batch whiskeys and local craft beer.
Location
31 S. Calvert Street
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
