Cloer Family Vineyard
When we became Cloer Family Vineyards it was our goal to create a warm, comfortable atmosphere where visitor aren't just our customers, they're also our friends. Come by today and sample our locally-cultivated wines, stroll the vineyards, relax on the veranda.
8624 Castleberry Road
Location
8624 Castleberry Road
Apex NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Common Table
The Common Table is located in The Star in Frisco, TX. We offer homestyle cooking for lunch and dinner and great late night atmosphere. Join us for Happy Hour M-F 3PM - 7PM!
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Doherty's is your place to join friends and family for sensational food & fantastic service at a great value. Visit our Apex or Cary location for a quick business lunch, family dinner, to catch the game or listen to live music at your favorite neighborhood pub!
Namolis NY Pizza
We are a family owned and operated restaurant. We have one location and we plan to stay that way. We do not want to be the biggest, but we do strive to be the best. Quality will always be more important than quantity. Our customers happiness and satisfaction is our #1 priority.
We make real New York style pizza, hand tossed and cooked in a brick oven. Our meatballs are homemade and shaped by hand. Our marinara is a family recipe, slowly simmered the old fashioned way. All of our dishes are made fresh to order. We specialize in pizza, but we also offer many delicious options like fresh salads, pastas, subs and many more. We hope you saved room for dessert because we have many delicious options to choose from!
We have tried to create an atmosphere where everyone is welcome. Whether you are looking for a quick slice or to sit and relax with family or friends, this is the place for you.
Brixx Pizza
Come in and enjoy!