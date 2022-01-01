Go
130 Grand Street

El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
Caesar Wedge Salad$12.00
Grana Padano, Lemon, Chili Flake, Fancy Dressing
Small Pizza Special$15.00
Small 7" x 9" Tomato Pie and a side Arugula salad.
Add toppings, or a drink!
Available for take-out and delivery only
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
The RBG$26.00
Housemade Sauce, Black Olives, Tuscan Kale , Mozz, Two Cheese
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
All butter, fancy chocolate, sea salt
Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Mozz, Pecorino, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Black Pepper, Chili Flake
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
The Shrooms$26.00
Ricotta, Roasted Cremini and Shitake, Scallions, Smoked Mozz, Two Cheese
The Glick$23.00
Housemade Sauce, Vokka Sauce, Mozz, Two Cheese
Make it a Rick - Diced Prosciutto
130 Grand Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
