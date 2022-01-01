Closing Time Bar & Grill
Back in the day, the tradition of drinking and eating establishments were to foster community and connect people across generations. Well Closing Time Bar & Grill is no different. With our local country cooking menu and cold drinks, as well as our casual and friendly atmosphere, we’re proving again and again that we are the salvation destination in Bracken County, Kentucky.
After you’ve looked through our menu and events, come join us to make a friend or two. After all, we’re more than just drinks, we’re a community. So what are you waiting for? Drop by!
9 Fronks Ln
Location
9 Fronks Ln
Brooksville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Two Twelve at the Club
Come in and enjoy!
California KY. Flintlock's LLC
Great Atmosphere!
Great Food!
Great Friends!
12 Mile Creek Winery
Come in and enjoy this small farm winery, established in 2016. Set in the foothills of southern Campbell County, nestled overlooking 12 Mile Creek on scenic Rt. 10!
Sunset Beach Bar & Grill
Come for the food, stay for the Sunset!!