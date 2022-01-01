Go
Back in the day, the tradition of drinking and eating establishments were to foster community and connect people across generations. Well Closing Time Bar & Grill is no different. With our local country cooking menu and cold drinks, as well as our casual and friendly atmosphere, we’re proving again and again that we are the salvation destination in Bracken County, Kentucky.

After you’ve looked through our menu and events, come join us to make a friend or two. After all, we’re more than just drinks, we’re a community. So what are you waiting for? Drop by!

9 Fronks Ln

9 Fronks Ln

Brooksville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
